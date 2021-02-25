Previous
Snow

Sunny and much warmer today, last week is just a winter memory.

Quote: It's not what you look at that matters - it's what you see. (Thoreau)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
KV ace
Yes... looking and seeing can be two different things. Love the snowflake on the left... nice!
February 25th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and details.
February 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail of the snowflakes.
February 25th, 2021  
