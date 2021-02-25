Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 869
Snow
Sunny and much warmer today, last week is just a winter memory.
Quote: It's not what you look at that matters - it's what you see. (Thoreau)
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2021
KV
ace
Yes... looking and seeing can be two different things. Love the snowflake on the left... nice!
February 25th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and details.
February 25th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail of the snowflakes.
February 25th, 2021
