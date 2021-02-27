Previous
Do You See What I See? by linnypinny
Photo 871

Do You See What I See?

I see some interesting things that aren't really there (I used SC to highlight one of them) This is a fav Christmas decoration, handmade by a friend.

Quote: Nothing is more abstract than reality (Giorgio Morandi)
27th February 2021

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
238% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a very cool image!
February 27th, 2021  
katy ace
Not quite sure how you did this but it is an awesome abstract. I do find a lot of things in this photo none of which I am certain you see!
February 27th, 2021  
