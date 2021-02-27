Sign up
Photo 871
Do You See What I See?
I see some interesting things that aren't really there (I used SC to highlight one of them) This is a fav Christmas decoration, handmade by a friend.
Quote: Nothing is more abstract than reality (Giorgio Morandi)
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3018
photos
195
followers
240
following
238% complete
View this month »
christmas
linnypinny-sc
for2021
where did he come from
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a very cool image!
February 27th, 2021
katy
ace
Not quite sure how you did this but it is an awesome abstract. I do find a lot of things in this photo none of which I am certain you see!
February 27th, 2021
