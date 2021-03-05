Sign up
Blue Sky and Joy
I received a call yesterday to schedule my first vaccine - it's today at noon ♥ Happy Friday, all.
Quote: If the sight of blue skies fills you with joy....rejoice, for your soul is alive (Eleonora Duse)
5th March 2021
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
sky
blue
trees
mar21words
rainbow2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Congrats! Hope it goes smoothly for you. Lovely blue sky shot, and perfect quote.
March 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful news and a great blue sky! Happy Friday :-)
March 5th, 2021
bruni
ace
I couldn't be happier for you. is a clinic you go too or your family doctor.
March 5th, 2021
