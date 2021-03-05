Previous
Next
Blue Sky and Joy by linnypinny
Photo 877

Blue Sky and Joy

I received a call yesterday to schedule my first vaccine - it's today at noon ♥ Happy Friday, all.

Quote: If the sight of blue skies fills you with joy....rejoice, for your soul is alive (Eleonora Duse)
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Congrats! Hope it goes smoothly for you. Lovely blue sky shot, and perfect quote.
March 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful news and a great blue sky! Happy Friday :-)
March 5th, 2021  
bruni ace
I couldn't be happier for you. is a clinic you go too or your family doctor.
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise