Pink Present by linnypinny
Pink Present

My sister made this blanket for me years ago - still getting to use it, due to our cold nights. Happy Sunday, all.

Quote: Happiness...consists in giving and in serving others (Henry Drummond)
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
240% complete

