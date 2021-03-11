Sign up
Photo 883
Lime Green
For today's word. Dropping off my tax paperwork and having an outdoor visit with mom - will catch up with you all soon.
Quote: Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life (Omar Khayyam)
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
2
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
10th March 2021 4:26pm
Tags
green
,
egg
,
closeup
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
The Dog Lady
ace
oh how wonderful
March 11th, 2021
Mallory
ace
So cute - love it
March 11th, 2021
