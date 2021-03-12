Previous
Next
Lake Retreat by linnypinny
Photo 884

Lake Retreat

An oldie of our neighborhood lake, reprocessed. Happy Friday, all.

Quote: Nowhere can man find a quieter or more untroubled retreat than his own soul. (Marcus Aurelius)
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love the rainbow. Well spotted and a terrific capture.
March 12th, 2021  
moni kozi
Lovely!
March 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice capture of the rainbow
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise