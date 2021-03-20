Previous
Color My Ride by linnypinny
Photo 892

Color My Ride

My neighbor's car is blue, so I did some editing for today's words - purple and transport. Happy Saturday, all ♥
Quote: Purple puts us in touch with the part of ourselves that is regal. (Byllye avery)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
