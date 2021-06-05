Previous
Flower Mode by linnypinny
Flower Mode

More flowers from a phone photo. Happy Saturday all.
Quote: Be honest, be nice, be a flower not a weed. (Aaron Neville)
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Krista Marson ace
lots of pastel colors, nice!
June 5th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Love Hydrangeas beautiful shot Lin. Happy Saturday
June 5th, 2021  
*lynn ace
So very pretty! love the different colors
June 5th, 2021  
Chris Johnson ace
Such rich colors!! Love this flower so much.
June 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous colors! Nicely composed.
June 5th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Love the Hydrangeas. Such a variety of color!!
June 5th, 2021  
