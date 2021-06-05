Sign up
Photo 969
Flower Mode
More flowers from a phone photo. Happy Saturday all.
Quote: Be honest, be nice, be a flower not a weed. (Aaron Neville)
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
flowers
,
in the garden
,
june21words
,
30dayswild2021
Krista Marson
ace
lots of pastel colors, nice!
June 5th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Love Hydrangeas beautiful shot Lin. Happy Saturday
June 5th, 2021
*lynn
ace
So very pretty! love the different colors
June 5th, 2021
Chris Johnson
ace
Such rich colors!! Love this flower so much.
June 5th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous colors! Nicely composed.
June 5th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Love the Hydrangeas. Such a variety of color!!
June 5th, 2021
