A Little Help Here by linnypinny
Photo 978

A Little Help Here

I think the dove is wanting me to do something about the black birds eating all the ground feed. I was able to scare them away and the dove came down.
Quote: A master of patience is a master of everything (George Savile)
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Just a wonderful capture.
June 14th, 2021  
