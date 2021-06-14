Sign up
Photo 978
A Little Help Here
I think the dove is wanting me to do something about the black birds eating all the ground feed. I was able to scare them away and the dove came down.
Quote: A master of patience is a master of everything (George Savile)
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
6th June 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roof
,
dove
,
30dayswild2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just a wonderful capture.
June 14th, 2021
