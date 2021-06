Attention Shoppers

After a pizza lunch (take out from a local restaurant) my sister and I did some shopping for the first time since December 2019. One of the newest shops downtown is adorable, with handmade soaps, bath bombs, and other bath related products. Their $5 mystery boxes are particularly fun and well worth the price. I'll feature one here soon. Thanks for stopping by - I'm a bit behind on commenting but should do better today!

Quote: Many surprises await you (Two Door Cinema Club)