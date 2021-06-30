Sign up
Photo 994
Chill Out (side)
Finishing the month (June is over already???) with a nature shot. Thanks for stopping by.
Quote: If one way be better than another, that you may be sure is nature's way (Aristotle)
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3144
photos
203
followers
255
following
272% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
24th June 2021 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
dove
,
30dayswild2021
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely! Oh! This is the last day of June. Oh my.
June 30th, 2021
moni kozi
And with June, half a year is done with.
Very pretty shot
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He looks so content sitting there overlooking your yard.
June 30th, 2021
