Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1006
Waiting
The doves gather on the patio in the late afternoon. Monday blessings to you all.
Quote: What you surround yourself with should bring you peace of mind and peace of spirit (Stacy London)
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3156
photos
202
followers
257
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
6th July 2021 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
doves
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice DoF and positioning
July 12th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Love the sun on the dove.
July 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close