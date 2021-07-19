Previous
Calm Moments by linnypinny
Calm Moments

Quote: Be willing to live in between right and wrong. The ego needs and wants to be right and make others wrong. In between right and wrong is a soft, messy, laughing place where it doesn't matter (Sark)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Lou Ann ace
What a great quote. Love, love this image.
July 19th, 2021  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice silhouettes and great colours in the sky
July 19th, 2021  
Shirley B
Beautiful sky and silhouette, and I love your quote.
July 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful colors in your sky!
July 19th, 2021  
katy ace
Such words of wisdom in your quote today. And your photo is so calm and peaceful. The silhouettes just accent the beautiful sky! FAV
July 19th, 2021  
