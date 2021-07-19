Sign up
Photo 1013
Calm Moments
Quote: Be willing to live in between right and wrong. The ego needs and wants to be right and make others wrong. In between right and wrong is a soft, messy, laughing place where it doesn't matter (Sark)
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
5
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3163
photos
202
followers
259
following
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
16th July 2021 5:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
bird
,
clouds
Lou Ann
ace
What a great quote. Love, love this image.
July 19th, 2021
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice silhouettes and great colours in the sky
July 19th, 2021
Shirley B
Beautiful sky and silhouette, and I love your quote.
July 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful colors in your sky!
July 19th, 2021
katy
ace
Such words of wisdom in your quote today. And your photo is so calm and peaceful. The silhouettes just accent the beautiful sky! FAV
July 19th, 2021
