Summertime by linnypinny
Photo 1015

Summertime

When it's too hot out, find some shaded dirt to lounge in.
Quote: Don't just do something - Sit there (Sylvia Boorstein)
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
278% complete

Islandgirl ace
OMG this is too cute, is he ever long all stretched out like that! Lol
July 21st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fabulous capture!
July 21st, 2021  
katy ace
LOL! Perfect quote to match this photo! I think I know how he feels but it is so cute I have to give it at a FAV
July 21st, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, that’s the longest rabbit I’ve ever seen! Great quote.
July 21st, 2021  
Nina Ganci
very cute capture
fav
July 21st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
That is one relaxed rabbit!
July 21st, 2021  
