Photo 1015
Summertime
When it's too hot out, find some shaded dirt to lounge in.
Quote: Don't just do something - Sit there (Sylvia Boorstein)
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
8th July 2021 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
fence
,
dirt
,
rabbit
Islandgirl
ace
OMG this is too cute, is he ever long all stretched out like that! Lol
July 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fabulous capture!
July 21st, 2021
katy
ace
LOL! Perfect quote to match this photo! I think I know how he feels but it is so cute I have to give it at a FAV
July 21st, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, that’s the longest rabbit I’ve ever seen! Great quote.
July 21st, 2021
Nina Ganci
very cute capture
fav
July 21st, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
That is one relaxed rabbit!
July 21st, 2021
