Photo 1016
Another Hot Day
I took my walk really early this morning - the forecast says temps will feel like 103F. I'll be enjoying the inside for the rest of the day.
Quote: Here comes the sun (The Beatles)
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
sun
,
summer
,
heat
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that’s a scorcher! It hot here in the U.K. but not as high as that.
July 22nd, 2021
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
'It's all right' (The Beatles). Your photo is reminiscent of those 'Martian sunset' pics from rovers up (down?) there.
July 22nd, 2021
