Another Hot Day by linnypinny
Another Hot Day

I took my walk really early this morning - the forecast says temps will feel like 103F. I'll be enjoying the inside for the rest of the day.
Quote: Here comes the sun (The Beatles)
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
Oh that’s a scorcher! It hot here in the U.K. but not as high as that.
July 22nd, 2021  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
'It's all right' (The Beatles). Your photo is reminiscent of those 'Martian sunset' pics from rovers up (down?) there.
July 22nd, 2021  
