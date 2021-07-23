Sign up
Photo 1017
The Lone Visitor
A phone shot of our resident heron. All the geese have moved on for now (probably to cooler temps) Thanks for stopping by.
Quote: Beauty is a fragile gift (Ovid)
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
23rd July 2021 6:15am
Tags
nature
,
lake
,
heron
Diana
ace
Lovely muted tones.
July 23rd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
July 23rd, 2021
