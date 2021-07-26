Previous
In The Morning by linnypinny
In The Morning

A quick phone shot - already miserably hot out.
Quote: Surrender to the magical wilderness of your mind, the splendor of reverie, the lawlessness of imagination where anything is possible.
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Lou Ann ace
Lovely. We are blistering here as well.
July 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely feeling in your capture. Very hot today here too, but no rain expected. =)
July 26th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Splendid pastels. Looks like a painting.
We had 22° at 6 a.m. :(
July 26th, 2021  
