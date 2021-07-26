Sign up
Photo 1020
In The Morning
A quick phone shot - already miserably hot out.
Quote: Surrender to the magical wilderness of your mind, the splendor of reverie, the lawlessness of imagination where anything is possible.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3170
photos
202
followers
262
following
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
26th July 2021 5:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
jul21words
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely. We are blistering here as well.
July 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely feeling in your capture. Very hot today here too, but no rain expected. =)
July 26th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Splendid pastels. Looks like a painting.
We had 22° at 6 a.m. :(
July 26th, 2021
We had 22° at 6 a.m. :(