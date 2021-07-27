Sign up
Photo 1021
The Color of Chalk
Located on my morning walk - doing some color because I'm considering an all black/white or SC for August. Thanks for stopping by.
Quote: Enjoy little pleasures.
27th July 2021
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
color
,
chalk
Shirley B
A very colourful find on your walk.
July 27th, 2021
