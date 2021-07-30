Sign up
Photo 1024
My Tribe Smiles
Taken years before anyone could dream of the horrors that awaited us.
Quote: Since there is nothing so well worth having as friends, never lose a chance to make them.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
smile
,
friends
,
linnypinny-sc
,
jul21words
katy
ace
I really like this one, Lin. I think the way you have processed it is inspirational
July 30th, 2021
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
A fantastic group portrait - in all respects. And I can't think of a way to manage colours like that *_*
July 30th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely happy smiles.
July 30th, 2021
Shirley B
A lovely happy group.
July 30th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great smiles and nice use of selective color too.
July 30th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Friends are the best
July 30th, 2021
Peggy Sirk
ace
A wonderful look back at a fun time with good friends!
July 30th, 2021
