My Tribe Smiles by linnypinny
Photo 1024

My Tribe Smiles

Taken years before anyone could dream of the horrors that awaited us.
Quote: Since there is nothing so well worth having as friends, never lose a chance to make them.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like this one, Lin. I think the way you have processed it is inspirational
July 30th, 2021  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
A fantastic group portrait - in all respects. And I can't think of a way to manage colours like that *_*
July 30th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely happy smiles.
July 30th, 2021  
Shirley B
A lovely happy group.
July 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great smiles and nice use of selective color too.
July 30th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Friends are the best
July 30th, 2021  
Peggy Sirk ace
A wonderful look back at a fun time with good friends!
July 30th, 2021  
