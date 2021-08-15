Sign up
Photo 1040
Outside Flower Power
Happy Sunday, all. Thanks for dropping by.
Quote: The soul becomes dyed with the color of its thoughts (Marcus Aurelius)
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
1
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
flowers
,
color
,
aug21words
,
linnypinny-soc
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Splendid capture!
August 15th, 2021
