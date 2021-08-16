Previous
Portrait Perfect

Actress, model, singer, teacher, new mom, kind-hearted, daughter of my BFF. An older photo, since I'm still not seeing friends in person.
Quote: True beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul (Audrey Hepburn)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Lou Ann ace
She is so lovely. Such a beautiful portrait. I love your quote.
