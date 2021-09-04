Previous
September Smiles by linnypinny
Photo 1060

September Smiles

From back in the day, when the Farmer's Market had crafts(and patrons)

Quote: Be generous ♥
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

Diana ace
We can only hope and pray that those days come back. Lovely b/w contrasts.
September 4th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Oh she has a wonderful smile. I love her eyes. My friends who are crafters have put their work on Facebook Marketplace and a few have Etsy accounts. It’s bern so hard during the pandemic.
September 4th, 2021  
