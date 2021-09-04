Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1060
September Smiles
From back in the day, when the Farmer's Market had crafts(and patrons)
Quote: Be generous ♥
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3212
photos
203
followers
264
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Latest from all albums
1054
199
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
sep21words
,
linnypinny-b/w
Diana
ace
We can only hope and pray that those days come back. Lovely b/w contrasts.
September 4th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh she has a wonderful smile. I love her eyes. My friends who are crafters have put their work on Facebook Marketplace and a few have Etsy accounts. It’s bern so hard during the pandemic.
September 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close