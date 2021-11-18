Sign up
Photo 1135
Wind and Rain and Leaves (Oh My)
Here's todays weather...Happy Thursday, everyone.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
365 Year 5
Tags
street
,
leaves
,
rain
,
nov21words
Diana
ace
The making of a great abstract!
November 18th, 2021
GaryW
Love the shimmer!
November 18th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
November 18th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love your title. Great shot that tells a story.
November 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
The leave give it a great extra dimension.
November 18th, 2021
Bep
Great capture of your weather.
November 18th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
November 18th, 2021
Shirley B
Perfectly captured Autumn scene.
November 18th, 2021
