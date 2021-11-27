Previous
I love all things Christmas countdown - I have advent calendars, advent cards, advent devotionals, and these buttons from a few years ago. Can't believe it's almost time to start using them! Happy Saturday, all.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
mittens (Marilyn)
They are so cute. I love them and what a great idea.
November 27th, 2021  
Diana
They are fabulous, you already seem to be in the Christmas spirit :-)
November 27th, 2021  
