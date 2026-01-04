Sign up
4 / 365
Moon 1
Some names for the January full moon are Wolf moon, Quiet moon, Winter moon, Cold moon, and Moon of the Terrible. That last one (from the Dakota Sioux) seems appropriate.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
4th January 2026 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
january
,
full moon
Agnes
ace
I didn't know all the names
January 4th, 2026
