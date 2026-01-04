Previous
Moon 1
Moon 1

Some names for the January full moon are Wolf moon, Quiet moon, Winter moon, Cold moon, and Moon of the Terrible. That last one (from the Dakota Sioux) seems appropriate.
4th January 2026

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Lin
1% complete

Photo Details

Agnes ace
I didn’t know all the names
January 4th, 2026  
