Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
Purple
Per a quiz I took in my book "The Wonders of Color" by Bridget Watson Payne, my personality color is purple (an introvert, but not shy). Thanks for stopping by.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4428
photos
160
followers
204
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Canon PowerShot A530
Taken
29th September 2013 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
purple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close