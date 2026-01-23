Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Meeting the Grim Reaper
We are having the usual "we're all going to die" attitude regarding the winter weather here in the South...sigh....
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
5
0
Embed Code
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4438
photos
160
followers
206
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
2nd October 2023 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
reaper
,
hating winter
Marj
ace
Stay safe and warm. Love the mood. Perfect for the anticipation of the big storm
January 23rd, 2026
Monica
Stay warm!
January 23rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Stay warm, stay positive.
January 23rd, 2026
katy
ace
Some people are only happy when they are unhappy! All they ever see is the bad and look forward to anticipating it getting worse. That being said, I hope the weather does not get too severe for you.
January 23rd, 2026
haskar
ace
Stay warm!
January 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
