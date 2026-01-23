Previous
Meeting the Grim Reaper by linnypinny
Meeting the Grim Reaper

We are having the usual "we're all going to die" attitude regarding the winter weather here in the South...sigh....
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Marj ace
Stay safe and warm. Love the mood. Perfect for the anticipation of the big storm
January 23rd, 2026  
Monica
Stay warm!
January 23rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Stay warm, stay positive.
January 23rd, 2026  
katy ace
Some people are only happy when they are unhappy! All they ever see is the bad and look forward to anticipating it getting worse. That being said, I hope the weather does not get too severe for you.
January 23rd, 2026  
haskar ace
Stay warm!
January 23rd, 2026  
