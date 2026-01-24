Previous
Color Edit by linnypinny
Color Edit

A friend's drawing with some new background colors.( FYI, temps in the teens here, and tiny, tiny flakes of snow.)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
So pretty!

My dad used to say a little snow, big snow, big snow little snow. That meant if the flakes were tiny, they would be a lot of of it, but if they were big, they wouldn’t be much at all. According to that you’re gonna get a bunch of it! Stay warm and safe.
January 24th, 2026  
