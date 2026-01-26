Sign up
25 / 365
Storm
Lucky so far...electricity, heat, and WFI stayed on...lost cable TV yesterday, but that's ok...2 trees down in my cul-de-sac. Low temps this week between 0 - 5 degrees F, so we are not out of the woods yet. Hope all is well in your areas.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
winter
trees
cold
storms
Agnes
ace
We are not happy with this weather
January 26th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous frozen capture, stay warm Lin :-)
January 26th, 2026
