Storm by linnypinny
Storm

Lucky so far...electricity, heat, and WFI stayed on...lost cable TV yesterday, but that's ok...2 trees down in my cul-de-sac. Low temps this week between 0 - 5 degrees F, so we are not out of the woods yet. Hope all is well in your areas.
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Agnes ace
We are not happy with this weather
January 26th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous frozen capture, stay warm Lin :-)
January 26th, 2026  
