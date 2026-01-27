Previous
Hanging Around by linnypinny
26 / 365

Hanging Around

Still iced in...more frigid temps this weekend and possible snow...hoping I can get to my physical on Friday.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
7% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They look lethal.
January 27th, 2026  
