26 / 365
Hanging Around
Still iced in...more frigid temps this weekend and possible snow...hoping I can get to my physical on Friday.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
27th January 2026 7:52am
Tags
porch
icicles
Susan Wakely
ace
They look lethal.
January 27th, 2026
