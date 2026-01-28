Sign up
Still a bit of snow in the cul-de-sac on Tuesday morning, but roads are clear today. I'm staying in because my driveway is still covered (plus, I just like staying in :)
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4442
photos
158
followers
204
following
7% complete
11
3
2
Capture 2026
View Info
View All
Public
View
snow
trees
lake
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful winter capture.
January 28th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Snow is beautiful for a photo but causes a lot of nuisance
January 28th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful snow scene!
January 28th, 2026
