Snow Abstract by linnypinny
28 / 365

Snow Abstract

The snow on the street pattern...Thanks for stopping by.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
7% complete

katy ace
This looks great in B&W Lin
January 29th, 2026  
