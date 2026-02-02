Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Flakes
My front door mat. Higher temps today, so I should be able to carefully go down the driveway to pick up the mail.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4447
photos
159
followers
205
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Capture 2026
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowflakes
,
doormat
,
for2026
Al C
ace
Yikes! Maybe a pair of snowshoes...
February 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Pleased to hear that it was slightly warmer but imagine that it’s still brrrrrrrr.
February 2nd, 2026
