Flakes by linnypinny
32 / 365

Flakes

My front door mat. Higher temps today, so I should be able to carefully go down the driveway to pick up the mail.
2nd February 2026

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
8% complete

Al C ace
Yikes! Maybe a pair of snowshoes...
February 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Pleased to hear that it was slightly warmer but imagine that it’s still brrrrrrrr.
February 2nd, 2026  
