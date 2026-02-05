Previous
Community Clean-up by linnypinny
Community Clean-up

Damaged trees from the ice storm are being hauled away. The tree is currently still standing by my neighbor's condo - I'm hoping they don't remove it. Thanks for stopping by.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Agnes ace
Nice picture
February 5th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Ice can be so damaging.
“ICE,” too.
271 days till Election Day…
February 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice pile of wood for the fire pit and/or the fireplace. Well capture.
February 5th, 2026  
katy ace
We very often don’t think of the chaos and necessary cleanup caused by a storm like this
February 5th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
February 5th, 2026  
