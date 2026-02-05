Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Community Clean-up
Damaged trees from the ice storm are being hauled away. The tree is currently still standing by my neighbor's condo - I'm hoping they don't remove it. Thanks for stopping by.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
5
1
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
trees
,
bricks
,
storm
,
for2026
Agnes
ace
Nice picture
February 5th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Ice can be so damaging.
“ICE,” too.
271 days till Election Day…
February 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Nice pile of wood for the fire pit and/or the fireplace. Well capture.
February 5th, 2026
katy
ace
We very often don’t think of the chaos and necessary cleanup caused by a storm like this
February 5th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
February 5th, 2026
