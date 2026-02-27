Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Soon Spring
Almost play in the dirt time. Thanks for stopping by.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
3
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
for2026
Diana
Your pot plants seem to be growing well Lin.
February 27th, 2026
Al C
Pot plants? lol And your thumb can return to green...
February 27th, 2026
Mags
Almost! Nice textures in b&w.
February 27th, 2026
