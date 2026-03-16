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Color 16
Today's forecast - rain, wind, snow flurries...what???
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Mags
ace
Cute image. Yeah, we're under another tornado watch with today's storms.
March 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Fabulous...
March 16th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely image for your miserable weather ;-)
March 16th, 2026
katy
ace
The perfect illustration for the day! I hope the snow passes you by
March 16th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Nice shot, for the bad weather
March 16th, 2026
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