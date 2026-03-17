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65 / 365
Color 17
Wishing you some Irish happiness today.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
6
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4480
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157
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203
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17% complete
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Photo Details
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8
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6
Fav's
1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
17th March 2026 8:16am
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linnypinny-color
Thom Mitchell
ace
Good choice!
March 17th, 2026
katy
ace
top o' the mornin' to you Lin A cute reminder for us all
March 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely little buttons!
March 17th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful buttons
March 17th, 2026
Betsey
ace
Great Buttons
March 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful collections of buttons.
March 17th, 2026
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