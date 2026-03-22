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Color 22
Abstract blues (and a happy blob at the top/middle) Thanks for stopping by.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4484
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Canon PowerShot A530
Taken
17th September 2013 4:55am
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linnypinny-color
Beverley
ace
beautifully done... reminds me of diving in the deep blue sea
March 22nd, 2026
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