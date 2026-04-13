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82 / 365
Rain
A bit of stormy weather predicted today...thanks for stopping by.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
5
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1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
8th April 2021 4:41pm
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tree
,
sky
Beverley
ace
lovely patterns looking up...
April 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely silhouettes.
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely! Send some rain our way.
April 13th, 2026
katy
ace
That is a surprise We will be having cloudy sun all day! Pretty silhouettes against the sky
April 13th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
April 13th, 2026
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