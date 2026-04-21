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Watchful
I put out a bit of cracked corn each day for the ducks and geese...I love the little fuzz balls ♥
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Capture 2026
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Galaxy S23 FE
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15th April 2026 7:01am
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