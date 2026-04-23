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Scary Stairs
A photo from a few years ago, taken at my hometown bookstore. I don't like spiral staircases, but all the horror books were upstairs, so I would slowly creep up and down.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Capture 2026
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FinePix F850EXR
Taken
2nd November 2013 12:21pm
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