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A Sign of the Times by linnypinny
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A Sign of the Times

A capture taken a decade ago, but best illustrates 2026 (lol)
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Diana ace
So sad, I love the way you presented it though.
April 25th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Indeed
April 25th, 2026  
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