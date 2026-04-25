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A Sign of the Times
A capture taken a decade ago, but best illustrates 2026 (lol)
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4504
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
21st February 2014 1:12pm
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fire
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whiskey
Diana
ace
So sad, I love the way you presented it though.
April 25th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Indeed
April 25th, 2026
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