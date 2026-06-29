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June 29 by linnypinny
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June 29

I like that the yellow leaf dares to be different (and I think I see a tree face ♥)
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Pretty leaves.
June 29th, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
I can see that face too :)
June 29th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
The yellow leaves almost look like poinsettia leaves.
June 29th, 2026  
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