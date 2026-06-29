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June 29
I like that the yellow leaf dares to be different (and I think I see a tree face ♥)
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4550
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
3
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
26th June 2026 6:20pm
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tree
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leaf
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june26words
Mags
ace
Pretty leaves.
June 29th, 2026
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
I can see that face too :)
June 29th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
The yellow leaves almost look like poinsettia leaves.
June 29th, 2026
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