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July 1 by linnypinny
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July 1

Dear weather, you had a heat index of 120F yesterday. This is unacceptable. Please use this postcard as inspiration for mild winter temps this weekend. Thanks and Merry Christmas.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful card and narrative :-)
July 3rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Sooo brilliant...
July 3rd, 2026  
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