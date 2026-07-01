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138 / 365
July 1
Dear weather, you had a heat index of 120F yesterday. This is unacceptable. Please use this postcard as inspiration for mild winter temps this weekend. Thanks and Merry Christmas.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4553
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156
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
3rd July 2026 8:26am
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postcard
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juju-2026
Diana
ace
A beautiful card and narrative :-)
July 3rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Sooo brilliant...
July 3rd, 2026
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