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June 5 by linnypinny
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June 5

Cracks and perhaps a face...thanks for the visit.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Great image and blues.
July 5th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
July 5th, 2026  
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