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June 5
Cracks and perhaps a face...thanks for the visit.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4555
photos
156
followers
209
following
38% complete
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
15th June 2026 7:32am
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blue
,
ball
,
cracks
Diana
ace
Great image and blues.
July 5th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting looking.
July 5th, 2026
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