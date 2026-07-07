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July 7 by linnypinny
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July 7

I've been limiting my iced coffee addition...I'd planned on getting one today and one over the weekend. When my girl handed this one to me, she said "See you tomorrow", which means now I'm obligated to get one tomorrow, right? Right???
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
yes... & why not indeed. if i was round the corner i'd join you...
July 7th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Delicious
July 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
This made me laugh, you sound a bit like me 😅
July 7th, 2026  
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