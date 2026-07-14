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148 / 365
July 14
Crystals in color - from one of my journals.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
14th July 2026 8:32am
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color
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crystals
Diana
ace
I love the shapes and colours.
July 14th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2026
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