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July 18 by linnypinny
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July 18

Happy Christmas in July.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
soo cute...
July 18th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Cute puzzle.
July 18th, 2026  
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