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July 25 by linnypinny
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July 25

Summer scene from my calendar Joyful Landscapes. Happy weekend.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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