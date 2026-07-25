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157 / 365
July 25
Summer scene from my calendar Joyful Landscapes. Happy weekend.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4572
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156
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209
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43% complete
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Photo Details
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7
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
25th July 2026 7:24am
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