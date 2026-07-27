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158 / 365
July 27
A Monday mural - thanks for stopping by.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4573
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156
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209
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43% complete
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Photo Details
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10
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1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
4th June 2026 6:37am
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mural
,
art
Beverley
ace
fabulous mural... Soo fun
July 27th, 2026
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